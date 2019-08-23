Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Stake Upped by Brookfield Asset Management Inc; Private Capital Advisors Decreased Its Stryker (SYK) Position by $3.39 Million; Stock Price Rose

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 7.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 243,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 3.29 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $199.40M, up from 3.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $65.93. About 381,601 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c

Private Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 41.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Advisors Inc sold 17,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The hedge fund held 24,535 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 41,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $213.88. About 561,096 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 27/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP SYK.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $185 FROM $175; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, (L/XL); Catalog Number: 0400-820-000 Sterile personal; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated wit; 06/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Carrizo Oil & Gas, Stryker, National Oilwell Varco, CommScope Holding, Park Hotels & Re; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER – IF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES HOLD NEAR CURRENT LEVELS, SEES NET EPS TO BE POSITIVELY IMPACTED BY ABOUT $0.08 IN FULL YEAR; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 180-Gram Cement Cartridge with Breakaway Femoral Nozzle, Product Number:

More notable recent Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Stryker to participate in Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – StreetInsider.com” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Stryker reports second quarter 2019 operating results NYSE:SYK – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Breakfast: Sunny Side Up For U.S. Futures, Sprint/T-Mobile On Deck – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Stryker Corporation (SYK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.79 million for 28.14 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Private Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $330.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 137,487 shares to 190,461 shares, valued at $7.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zacks Inv Management reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Hartline Inv holds 0.78% or 15,103 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma has invested 0.52% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.95% or 17,280 shares. Montag A Assoc accumulated 0.11% or 6,244 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board accumulated 385,103 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Jnba stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ativo Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 6,914 shares. Argent Communications has 0.1% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). 2,195 were accumulated by Verity Verity Limited Liability Co. Indiana Tru & Invest accumulated 0.51% or 4,979 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 1.10 million shares. Page Arthur B owns 2,285 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Sei Invests reported 196,638 shares. Advsr Ok has 20,334 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16,843 activity.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan eyes U.S. Gulf Coast oil export terminal – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners Raises Guidance and Tackles Investor Concerns – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners declares $1.0125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: This Compounder Is On Sale – Seeking Alpha” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evergy Inc by 301,561 shares to 406,663 shares, valued at $23.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS) by 65,156 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.64M shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).