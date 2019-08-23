Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Shareholder Harvest Fund Advisors Has Lowered Stake; Ipswich Investment Management Co Has Decreased Bb&T (BBT) Stake by $1.58 Million

Ipswich Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co sold 34,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 41,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 377,891 shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 21/03/2018 – BB&T increases prime lending rate

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 47.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 3.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 4.00 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.38 million, down from 7.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $66.32. About 72,131 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $198,546 activity.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.11 million for 11.43 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.93% negative EPS growth.

Ipswich Investment Management Co, which manages about $377.16M and $305.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 4,725 shares to 10,290 shares, valued at $1.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 20,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.