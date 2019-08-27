Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Shareholder Evanson Asset Management Decreased Stake by $307,020; As National Instruments (NATI) Stock Declined, Bogle Investment Management LP Has Upped Position by $7.15 Million

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in National Instruments Corp (NATI) by 379.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 162,396 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.53% . The institutional investor held 205,196 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.10 million, up from 42,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in National Instruments Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $41.61. About 139,273 shares traded. National Instruments Corporation (NASDAQ:NATI) has declined 4.87% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NATI News: 26/04/2018 – National Instruments Sees 2Q Adj EPS 23c-Adj EPS 37c; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Reaffirms 2Q Guidance for Revenue and Earnings; 05/03/2018 National Instruments Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments Backs 2Q Rev $320M-$350M; 08/05/2018 – Nl Releases New Infrastructure for Deployed Systems Management; 26/04/2018 – National Instruments 1Q Net $24.3M; 21/05/2018 – National Instruments /Reaffirms 2Q Guidance; 22/05/2018 – NI Introduces InstrumentStudio™ Software to Simplify Development and Debugging of Automated Test Systems; 20/03/2018 – Nl Technology Helps Subaru Reduce Electric Vehicle Test Development Times by 90 Percent; 19/04/2018 – DJ National Instruments Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NATI)

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 5,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 4,729 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 9,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 266,508 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Onemain Holdings Inc by 214,100 shares to 7,100 shares, valued at $225,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cno Financial Group Inc by 43,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,809 shares, and cut its stake in Kar Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $88,565 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Inv Il has invested 0.35% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). The New York-based Cv Starr Co Tru has invested 5.2% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). The Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.13% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cbre Clarion Limited Co has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Delta Asset Management Limited Liability Com Tn reported 0% stake. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 79,734 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp holds 14,789 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Limited Liability Co accumulated 16.13 million shares or 6.04% of the stock. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Inc holds 40,250 shares. Seven Post Inv Office Lp reported 9,600 shares. Riverpark Capital Llc has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 4,941 are held by Finemark Bancorp And. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma stated it has 1,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mcf Advsrs Lc owns 3,347 shares. Comerica Bancorp reported 4,633 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

