Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Shareholder Energy Income Partners Has Trimmed Stake as Stock Value Rose; Enbridge (ENB) Holder Greystone Managed Investments Increased Its Holding by $1.32 Million

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 108,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.47M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.69M, down from 5.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $65.7. About 512,042 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q

Greystone Managed Investments Inc increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 2.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc bought 36,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.98 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $36.81. About 1.45M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SEP ANTICIPATES NO IMPACT IS EXPECTED TO ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO SAYS HAS NOT RECEIVED FORMAL BIDS FOR CANADIAN MIDSTREAM ASSETS, WILL NOT COMMENT ON INDICATIONS OF INTEREST; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge 1Q Adj EPS C$0.82; 10/05/2018 – Great-West Life Adds CRH, Cuts Enbridge Inc: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Board Establishes Special Panel of Independent Directors to Review Proposal

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 0.95% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $242.30 million for 15.50 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

