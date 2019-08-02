Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Share Value Rose While Energy Income Partners Lowered Its Holding; As Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Valuation Rose, Moors & Cabot Has Increased Position by $505,000

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 108,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 5.47 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.69 million, down from 5.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $66.43. About 239,356 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm

Moors & Cabot Inc increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) by 87.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc bought 20,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.58% . The institutional investor held 43,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.11 million, up from 23,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Advanced Micro Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $29.34. About 26.98 million shares traded. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has risen 56.80% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AMD News: 15/05/2018 – CAPITAL FUND EXITED AMD, LUV, ABX, IRBT, MOS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC CEO LISA SU SAYS BLOCKCHAIN IS A GOOD TECHNOLOGY BUT IS A DISTRACTION IN THE SHORT TERM – CNBC; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 25/04/2018 – Earnings Roundup: AMD, Facebook, Xilinx Surge, PayPal Rises — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC AMD.O – QTRLY ENTERPRISE, EMBEDDED AND SEMI-CUSTOM (EESC) SEGMENT REVENUE WAS $532 MLN, DOWN 12 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Teresa66: $AMD *Rumor: AMD active on speculation of Datacenter contract win; 01/05/2018 – ADVM: PRECLINICAL DATA ON ADVM-022 GENE THERAPY IN WET AMD; 26/04/2018 – AMD CEO Lisa Su appeared on CNBC’s “Squawk on the Street” on Thursday morning; 13/03/2018 – ADVANCED MICRO SAYS CTS LABS PREVIOUSLY UNKNOWN TO CO

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,788 shares to 33,913 shares, valued at $2.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,612 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,859 shares, and cut its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $818.99 million activity. The insider Mubadala Investment Co PJSC sold $817.85 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.31 in 2018Q4.

Energy Income Partners Llc, which manages about $4.12 billion and $5.85B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 764,524 shares to 16.45M shares, valued at $329.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shell Midstream Partners Lp by 217,724 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.61 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.