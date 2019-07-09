Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Position Raised by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc; As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Valuation Declined, Holder Whitebox Advisors Lowered Stake

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 26.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 89,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 241,741 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, down from 330,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $18.99. About 1.50M shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 36.60% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 11/05/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – NightFood (NGTF) Announces Completed California Production of Half-Baked™ THC-Infused Cookies, Sights Set on Additional States; 25/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics Recommends Pharmacogenetic Testing to Improve Clinical Outcomes, Lower Healthcare Costs for Self-lnsured Employers; 26/04/2018 – TENET HEALTHCARE CORP – HAS NOW SATISFIED ALL REMAINING OBLIGATIONS TO WCAS UNDER PREVIOUS PUT/CALL AGREEMENTS BETWEEN PARTIES; 07/05/2018 – Tenet at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Healthcare, Glenview Capital Reach Truce; 21/05/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – TENET SEES FY REV. $17.9B TO $18.3B, EST. $18.07B; 26/03/2018 – Glenview Capital Management Reports 17.74% Stake in Tenet Healthcare; 01/05/2018 – Tenet Completes Sale of Des Peres Hospital and Affiliated Ops in St. Louis

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 364.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 24,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,602 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, up from 6,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $64.78. About 826,282 shares traded or 9.66% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) by 10,515 shares to 3,073 shares, valued at $141,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355,653 shares, and cut its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.49 per share. THC’s profit will be $46.15M for 10.79 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by Tenet Healthcare Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.52% negative EPS growth.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altaba Inc by 521,000 shares to 7.44M shares, valued at $551.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 36,166 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR).