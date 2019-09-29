Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Position Has Boosted by Harvest Fund Advisors Llc; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Stock Value Declined, Fortress Investment Group Decreased Stake by $9.89 Million

Fortress Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 82.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 179,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 37,473 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.09M, down from 217,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fortress Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 12.84M shares traded or 111.86% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 16/04/2018 – SPEEDWAY LLC – FOLLOWING DEAL, STORES WILL BE REBRANDED TO SPEEDWAY; 23/05/2018 – FITCH UPGRADES GILBERT, AZ WATER RESOURCE MPC UTILITY SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Marathon Reports Leak, Emissions at Texas City, Texas Refinery; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC WILL MAINTAIN VIGILANCE ON CPI; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE BY FITCH; 20/04/2018 – BOE’s Saunders Sees Greater Inflationary Pressure Than MPC Central Forecast; 19/04/2018 – MPC’S PATRA: CORPORATES’, BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS STILL FRAGILE; 07/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Coverage Assumed by Credit Suisse at Outperform

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 79,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 4.08M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $260.96 million, up from 4.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $66.37. About 503,494 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS

Analysts await Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, down 8.82% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.7 per share. MPC’s profit will be $1.02B for 10.07 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Marathon Petroleum Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.40% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $601,750 activity.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

