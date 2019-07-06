Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Position Has Boosted by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc; Ferro Corp. (FOE) Market Value Declined While Mutual Of America Capital Management Lowered Its Holding

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 12.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 7,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,690 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04M, up from 59,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $64.84. About 257,445 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ferro Corp. (FOE) by 44.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc sold 261,111 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.41% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 322,889 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.11M, down from 584,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 228,182 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 25.47% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 21/03/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS -GOT DEMAND NOTICES FOR ALLEGED EXCESS MINING IN RESPECT OF SUKINDA AND CHINGUDIPAL CHROMITE MINES FOR 987.7 MLN RUPEES; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Ferro’s New Term Loans And Revolver Ba3; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS CORP LTD FROA.BO SAYS COMMITTEE OF CREDITORS OF CO REJECTED RESOLUTION PLANS RECEIVED AND DECIDED TO LIQUIDATE CO; 20/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Tronc’s Chairman; Accused of Unwanted Advances; 19/03/2018 – Michael Ferro Steps Down as Chairman of Tronc; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – ALL FURNACES AT THERUBALI UNIT HAVE BEEN SHUT DOWN; 19/03/2018 – TRONC INC – MICHAEL FERRO IS RETIRING FROM BOARD; 24/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS – ON APRIL 23, GROUP OF PEOPLE, BROUGHT BY VEHICLES FROM OTHER AREAS, STARTED AGITATION OUTSIDE CO’S THERUBALI UNIT; 27/03/2018 – GAMCO REPORTS 10.98% STAKE IN FERRO CORPORATION

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $348,715 activity. 17,000 shares valued at $270,640 were bought by Thomas Peter T on Thursday, May 9.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10B and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Co Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 52,450 shares to 226,203 shares, valued at $13.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) by 11,288 shares in the quarter, for a total of 566,551 shares, and has risen its stake in Brinks Co. (NYSE:BCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadview Advisors Limited Com reported 495,470 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corp holds 15,738 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wilen Investment Management Corporation invested in 2.96% or 209,556 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com accumulated 0% or 82,060 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 4,591 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability stated it has 15,087 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Teton Advsr Inc accumulated 1.14M shares or 2.14% of the stock. Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.01% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 980,486 shares. Regions Corp has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Tiaa Cref Invest accumulated 374,158 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 135,884 shares or 0% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Llc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability holds 0% or 217,501 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.44 per share. FOE’s profit will be $26.99 million for 11.98 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Ferro Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10 million and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 2,397 shares to 126,642 shares, valued at $16.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 4,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,566 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).