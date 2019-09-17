Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holding Has Lifted by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp; Focused Investors Holding in Morgan Stanley (MS) Has Cut by $3.11 Million

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 4.98 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.52M, up from 3.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $66.28. About 1.30 million shares traded or 68.61% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON

Focused Investors Llc decreased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Focused Investors Llc sold 72,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $98.63M, down from 2.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Focused Investors Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $44.75. About 5.97 million shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 23/04/2018 – Morgan Advanced Materials to Exit Defense Systems Business; 22/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley to hire 80 in Paris after Brexit; 26/04/2018 – LODHA DEVELOPERS LIMITED -IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CLSA INDIA, JM FINANCIAL, MORGAN STANLEY INDIA; 19/03/2018 – NASPERS LTD NPNJn.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5200 RAND FROM 4900 RAND; 07/03/2018 – SHOPRITE HOLDINGS LTD SHPJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO ZAC 27600 FROM ZAC 21900; 26/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley B.V. – Annual Report and Financial Statements for the Financial Year Ended 31; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS DOES NOT FORESEE A SPECIAL DIVIDEND FOR THE TIME BEING, SHARE BUYBACK BEST MEANS OF EXCESS CAPITAL RETURN – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERENCE; 04/04/2018 – Global Technical Ceramics Markets to 2022: Key Companies Include Bakony Technical Ceramics, Dyson Technical Ceramics, ETI, Morgan Advanced Materials and Saint Global – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – MORGAN SINDALL – AGREED TERMS TO FORM JV PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – Musk’s bizarre earnings call was ‘the most unusual’ in this Morgan Stanley analyst’s 20-year career

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02B for 9.17 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual earnings per share reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Focused Investors Llc, which manages about $2.82 billion and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 147,400 shares to 627,900 shares, valued at $153.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MS shares while 275 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 1.35 billion shares or 2.28% less from 1.38 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Farmers & Merchants Investments Incorporated holds 0% or 603 shares in its portfolio. White Pine Capital Lc reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Zweig holds 0.21% or 49,697 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fin Gru holds 0.04% or 1.02 million shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) for 3,426 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt invested in 0.31% or 102,400 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 19,137 shares. Checchi Cap Advisers Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Northcoast Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Denali Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 16,100 shares stake. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams, Alabama-based fund reported 13,786 shares. D E Shaw And Company reported 5.11M shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 77,870 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 21 shares. Crestwood Advsr Gp stated it has 32,938 shares.

