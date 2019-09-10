Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holder Waddell & Reed Financial Lowered Its Position by $1.92 Million; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Sigma Planning Lifted Holding by $419,799 as Stock Value Rose

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 31,927 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 167,621 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.16M, down from 199,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $65.72. About 706,628 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 6.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 3,413 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 54,383 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.70 million, up from 50,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $119.39. About 4.52 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Blows Through All Profit Forecasts Amid Crude Rally; 04/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $130 FROM $128.5; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED; 17/04/2018 – FoodEnvReportingNet: Sources say Chevron and Exxon Mobil have asked the EPA for a hardship waiver from the ethanol mandate

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild Il accumulated 49,100 shares. Bokf Na has 14,332 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 200 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 72,520 shares. Fiera Cap reported 50,788 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested in 0% or 5,554 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corp reported 4.08% stake. The Maine-based Spinnaker has invested 0.23% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ipswich Inv Inc stated it has 11,629 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 52,078 shares for 1.11% of their portfolio. Richard C Young & Com, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 7,261 shares. Hartford Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Chickasaw Capital Limited Liability Com has invested 3.87% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Hightower Limited Company reported 743,764 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 104,737 shares.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $252.89 million for 15.21 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 227,250 shares to 2.78 million shares, valued at $245.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 34,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ISTB) by 120,760 shares to 74,263 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FPX) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,063 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED).