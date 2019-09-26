Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holder Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has Upped Its Stake by $69.85 Million; As Bank Amer (BAC) Market Value Rose, Guardian Investment Management Boosted Its Stake

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp bought 1.11M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 4.98 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.52 million, up from 3.87 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $66.01. About 464,031 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 33.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 47,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 190,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.51 million, up from 142,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.2. About 25.17 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 10/04/2018 – Brew City Royalties: Nvidia is a buy according to Bank of America, Apple reportedly dives deeper into augmented realit; 18/05/2018 – BAML Global Interest Rate Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Global IPOs Rise 35% This Year, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 19/03/2018 – SEC WHISTLEBLOWER AWARDS LINKED TO 2016 BOFA-MERRILL LYNCH CASE; 21/03/2018 – OilPrice.com: BofA In On $6 Billion Financing Deal for Petrobras Subsidiary Bid; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 09/05/2018 – Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to Present Corporate Update at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference on May

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $18.02 billion and $6.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (NYSE:BPL) by 2.99M shares to 4.99M shares, valued at $204.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 203,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64M shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Raymond James Tru Na invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 1.12M shares. Williams Jones And Assocs Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% or 276,670 shares. Captrust Fin reported 44,473 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Seabridge Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.73% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Holderness Invests has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Miller Howard Invs Inc Ny invested in 1.20 million shares or 2.25% of the stock. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs owns 39,423 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. California-based Violich Capital Management has invested 0.16% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.32% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Spinnaker Tru holds 37,708 shares. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Com reported 71,080 shares stake. Johnson Invest Counsel invested in 0.01% or 10,455 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset has 27.92 million shares. Kenmare Prtnrs Ltd, New York-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.49% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Earnest Partners Limited Liability Co accumulated 227,272 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pnc Financial Serv Group has invested 0.3% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jones Finance Companies Lllp holds 0% or 42,741 shares. Indexiq Lc holds 159,254 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Moreover, Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 13,697 shares. Parkwood Lc reported 1.15% stake. Monroe National Bank & Mi reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Argi Inv Svcs Llc, Kentucky-based fund reported 30,116 shares. Rowland & Invest Counsel Adv owns 3,726 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pure Advsrs Inc holds 0.06% or 11,854 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 364,818 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

