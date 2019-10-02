Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holder Freestone Capital Holdings Decreased Its Holding; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Increases Position in Xilinx (XLNX)

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 65.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 44,115 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 23,692 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52M, down from 67,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $65.75. About 713,281 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 247.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company bought 9,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 12,894 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 3,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.03% or $3.86 during the last trading session, reaching $92.04. About 7.64M shares traded or 142.78% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 10/04/2018 – Napatech says on track to meet 2022 revenue target of $100 mln; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx Reports Record Annual And Quarterly Revenues; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q Rev $673M; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC XLNX.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.64; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Posts 28th Straight Gain; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.67M for 15.22 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc, which manages about $3.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 225,109 shares to 352,527 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 6,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Yorktown Management Commerce Inc reported 12,300 shares. Tortoise Advsrs Llc owns 15.53M shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc holds 10,455 shares. Payden Rygel owns 425,600 shares or 1.87% of their US portfolio. Hilton Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.72% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 82,621 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Company reported 159,610 shares. Sterling Ltd Llc stated it has 3,170 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cushing Asset LP reported 4.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has 31,402 shares. Calamos Limited owns 71,380 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Beaumont Financial Prtn Limited Liability Com reported 3,814 shares. Cortland Advisers Llc stated it has 452,137 shares. 27,300 are held by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Invesco Ltd accumulated 0.16% or 10.16 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 63 investors sold XLNX shares while 234 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 209.45 million shares or 1.17% more from 207.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.37% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Aperio Group holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 231,735 shares. 370 are owned by Tower Lc (Trc). Advent Cap De holds 0.05% or 20,000 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.05% or 40,955 shares in its portfolio. Driehaus Cap Limited Com stated it has 7,659 shares. First Allied Advisory holds 3,894 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Winslow Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.86% or 1.36 million shares in its portfolio. Bollard Grp Ltd reported 37,000 shares. 5,130 were accumulated by Horizon Investments Limited Liability. The New York-based Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Northstar Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 135,007 shares or 2.94% of the stock. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp reported 0.03% stake. Scout Investments holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 144,108 shares. Kames Cap Public Limited Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dart Group Plc Shs by 136,842 shares to 21,403 shares, valued at $227,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Motors (Call) by 19,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,100 shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).