Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holder Evanson Asset Management Decreased Position by $307,020 as Valuation Rose; Qad (QADA) Share Value Declined While Tikvah Management Upped by $2.00 Million Its Position

Evanson Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 51.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evanson Asset Management Llc sold 5,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 4,729 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $287,000, down from 9,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evanson Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $67.3. About 611,113 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm

Tikvah Management Llc increased its stake in Qad Inc (QADA) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tikvah Management Llc bought 46,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.22 million, up from 980,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tikvah Management Llc who had been investing in Qad Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $710.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 28,676 shares traded. QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has declined 12.67% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical QADA News: 12/04/2018 – QAD INC – PRECISION SOFTWARE ANNOUNCED IT HAS JOINED BLOCKCHAIN IN TRANSPORT ALLIANCE; 21/03/2018 – QAD INC QTRLY LOSS PER CLASS B SHARE $0.23; 09/05/2018 – QAD Channel Islands Becomes Generally Available in September 2018; 09/05/2018 – QAD Announces Customer Award Winners at QAD Explore 2018; 10/05/2018 – QAD Awards Partner Excellence at Explore 2018; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. Sees FY19 Rev $328M-$332M; 30/05/2018 – QAD Inc. 1Q Rev $86.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ QAD Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QADA); 12/04/2018 – QAD Announces Keynote Speaker Lineup at QAD Explore 2018 Customer Conference; 21/03/2018 – QAD Inc 4Q Rev $80.8M

More notable recent QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “QAD: A Hidden Cloud Transition Story – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Qada +5.6% on Q4 beats, downside guide – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “QAD Precision Sponsors Oracle OTM User Conference in Philadelphia – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “QAD To Report Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results And Host A Conference Call On Wednesday, August 21, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “How The Pieces Add Up: TDIV Targets $43 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Tikvah Management Llc, which manages about $301.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cumulus Media Inc by 69,070 shares to 104,047 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Novare Mngmt Limited Liability owns 96,600 shares for 0.92% of their portfolio. The Connecticut-based Gilman Hill Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 1.11% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Guggenheim Capital Ltd has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 29,752 shares. Moreover, Lbmc Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 17,480 shares. Security has 0.08% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Engy Income Prtnrs Lc accumulated 5.67% or 5.47M shares. 89,947 were accumulated by Investment Ltd Company. Stifel Corp invested in 0.02% or 115,772 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Beacon Finance Grp has 0.28% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 28,432 shares. First Financial In invested 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Umb Natl Bank N A Mo holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 13,507 shares. Seven Post Invest Office Ltd Partnership holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 9,600 shares.