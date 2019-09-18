Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) Holder Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Has Decreased Its Stake as Valuation Rose; Boston Common Asset Management Has Decreased Intel Com (INTC) Stake by $1.12 Million; Shares Declined

Boston Common Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Intel Corp Com (INTC) by 43.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc sold 23,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 31,479 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51M, down from 55,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $51.75. About 10.48M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/04/2018 – Under Construction: lntel’s Largest Water Recycling Plant; 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report; 19/03/2018 – Intel: Lavizzo-Mourey is Fifth New Independent Director Added to Intel’s Bd Since Beginning of 2016; 18/04/2018 – Intel Giving Up On Augmented-reality Glasses, Wearables — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 09/03/2018 – Oregonian: Qualcomm + Broadcom = Intel? Sounds far-fetched; 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 07/03/2018 – Sen. James Lankf: Senator Lankford Discusses Reforms for Security Clearance in Open Intel Hearing; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 11.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc sold 27,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 212,446 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.60M, down from 240,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $66.29. About 484,400 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. L And S Advsr has invested 0.23% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Mcf Advisors Limited Liability Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 3,995 shares. Blackrock accumulated 1.06M shares or 0% of the stock. Cap Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co reported 217,389 shares. Linscomb Williams Inc invested in 0.14% or 26,024 shares. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Lc Delaware holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 21,777 shares. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 2.28 million shares. Webster Bancorp N A reported 200 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Limited has 0.1% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Waddell & Reed Fincl invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Franklin Resources owns 8,214 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Company has invested 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Salem Invest Counselors Inc invested in 22,778 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Diversified Com holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 32,078 shares.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.68 million for 15.34 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc, which manages about $19.06B and $62.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 118,863 shares to 4.23M shares, valued at $386.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 190,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Global X Fds (MLPA).

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33 billion and $802.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hang Lung Pptys Ltd Sponsored (HLPPY) by 31,080 shares to 130,767 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Solar Inc Com (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 6,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V Ny Reg (NYSE:PHG).

