Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP C (MMP) Holder Miller Howard Investments Boosted Stake by $699,300; Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Raised Its Stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by $4.08 Million

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (TIF) by 119.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 38,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.17% with the market. The hedge fund held 71,329 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 32,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $93.59. About 979,500 shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 4.50% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY AUTHORIZES $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 EARNINGS BEFORE INCOME TAXES EQUAL TO OR SLIGHTLY BELOW PRIOR YEAR; 23/05/2018 – TIFFANY BOARD HAS APPROVED $250M BUYBACK THROUGH ASR DEAL; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up in High-Single Digits; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to iconic luxury brands such as Tiffany & Co., Louis Vuitton and Sotheby’s that offer updated products and marketing; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany Sales Blow Away Estimates as Customers Come Back; 25/05/2018 – Luxury jeweler $TIF just had its best week ever! Is Tiffany’s shining rally set to continue?; 08/03/2018 – Shakopee City Council Approves TIF Redevelopment District; 04/04/2018 – Tiffany Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Miller Howard Investments Inc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp C (MMP) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc bought 11,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.25M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.63M, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $66.74. About 705,408 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $363.58M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 4,586 shares to 27,955 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alleghany Corp Del (NYSE:Y) by 2,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,444 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heronetta Mngmt LP has 235,879 shares for 7.94% of their portfolio. Bbva Compass Retail Bank Incorporated invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Aviance Cap Prns Limited Liability Company holds 15,619 shares. Rothschild Invest Corporation Il, Illinois-based fund reported 49,100 shares. Farr Miller Washington Lc Dc invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Epoch Inv Ptnrs holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 1.51M shares. L And S invested 0.23% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Synovus Fincl has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 1.50 million shares stake. Moreover, Pekin Hardy Strauss has 0.12% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moneta Gp Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 144,334 shares. Columbia Asset reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 14,656 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Evergreen Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.32% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).