Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Stock Rose While C-V Starr & Co Trust Upped Holding by $1.20 Million; Beck Mack & Oliver Increases Position in Wabtec (WAB)

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corporation (WAB) by 26.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc bought 177,779 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 842,700 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.12M, up from 664,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $72.04. About 976,074 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORING MERGER OF TRANSPORTATION BUSINESS WITH WABTEC CORP WAB.N; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $11.1 BILLION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC SAYS DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT REGULATORY HURDLES; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Assigns First-Time Ratings to Wabtec Corporation; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Merger; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS’ RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Says GE to Receive $2.9B in Cash at Closing, GE and Its Holders to Get a 50.1% Ownership Interst

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.9. About 669,034 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,747 were accumulated by First Allied Advisory Services. Cobblestone Limited Liability Company Ny invested in 0.04% or 6,310 shares. South Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 12,980 shares. The California-based First Foundation Advsr has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 4,984 were reported by Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Limited Liability Com. Moreover, Ironwood Counsel Lc has 0.45% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Sumitomo Mitsui has 193,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc reported 32,450 shares. Spirit Of America Management owns 285,575 shares. First Natl Tru stated it has 19,450 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 17,480 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 111,003 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 67,513 shares. Tdam Usa reported 11,410 shares.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan eyes Freeport, Texas for potential crude export terminal – Seeking Alpha” on January 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midstream Leads At Midpoint – Seeking Alpha” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan: Top-Tier MLP, Attractive Risk-Adjusted Yield, And The Dangers Of Indexing – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Teleflex Incorporated (TFX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Wabtec Completes Successful Merger With GE Transportation – GlobeNewswire” on February 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Can Larry Culp Really Save General Electric Stock? – Investorplace.com” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wabtec, union talks set to continue today – Seeking Alpha” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Wabtec Stock Surged 15% in June – The Motley Fool” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering by selling stockholder – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.35 million activity. The insider NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600. DeNinno David L bought $193,530 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.