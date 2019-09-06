Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Market Value Rose While C-V Starr & Co Trust Has Lifted Holding by $1.20 Million; As Citi Trends Com (CTRN) Share Price Declined, Ancora Advisors Has Boosted by $571,710 Its Holding

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Citi Trends Inc Com (CTRN) by 57.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 30,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.52% . The hedge fund held 82,179 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 52,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citi Trends Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 89,450 shares traded. Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) has declined 45.14% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.14% the S&P500.

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82M, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.55. About 1.02 million shares traded or 31.98% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CTRN shares while 34 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 10.91 million shares or 0.62% less from 10.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And accumulated 199,624 shares or 0% of the stock. Prudential Financial Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 34,269 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys owns 25,643 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 11,348 shares. 12,000 were reported by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt. Parametric Port Associates Limited Company has invested 0% in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). 29,900 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Bessemer Gru holds 46,100 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc holds 251 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN). Invesco Limited accumulated 0% or 42,066 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 13,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Marshall Wace Llp owns 47,659 shares. 6,291 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 3,508 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jbg Smith Properties by 53,812 shares to 197,321 shares, valued at $8.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brighthouse Finl Inc Com by 9,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,404 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr Us Divid Growth (DGRW).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Cap Management has invested 0.6% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has 3.01M shares. Beach Inv Mngmt Lc invested 5.26% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Ares Limited Company has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 6,275 shares. Salient Advisors Ltd invested in 1.8% or 1.27 million shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 14 shares. Us-based Ancora Ltd Liability has invested 0.15% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Carnegie Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 35,611 shares. Northeast reported 6,753 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Westwood Holding Grp Inc Incorporated holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 845,757 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,364 shares. 8,642 are held by Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd. Advisory Incorporated stated it has 3.43 million shares. Valley Advisers reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).