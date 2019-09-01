Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) Holding Held by C-V Starr & Co Trust; Kepos Capital LP Lifted Its Prudential Financial (PRU) Position by $3.21 Million

C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt (MMP) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 195,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.82 million, up from 175,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. C-V Starr & Co Inc Trust who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Unt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66.68. About 772,988 shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) by 129.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 35,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% . The hedge fund held 62,513 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, up from 27,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Prudential Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.09. About 1.57M shares traded. Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) has risen 1.17% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PRU News: 30/04/2018 – Two Rhode Island youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Two South Dakota youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – Tabitha Bell of Sandy, Utah named one of America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018; 30/04/2018 – Two Nebraska youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 30/04/2018 – America’s top 10 youth volunteers of 2018 named at 23rd annual Prudential Spirit of Community Awards; 02/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Beats on EPS, Sees Adjusted Operating Income Rise — Earnings Review; 30/04/2018 – Two Wyoming youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C; 09/05/2018 – Hawaii renews agreement with Prudential Retirement to manage $2.4 billion plan; 27/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Prudential Financial Inc.’s New Senior Unsecured Notes; 30/04/2018 – Two Oregon youth honored for volunteerism at national award ceremony in Washington, D.C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold PRU shares while 240 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 246.62 million shares or 5.23% less from 260.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Co invested 0.01% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Coastline holds 2,625 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0.32% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Orca Investment Management Limited Liability Com invested 2.87% in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU). Foundry Limited Liability Company reported 220,494 shares. 34,064 were accumulated by Ameritas Investment Partners Incorporated. Loomis Sayles & LP holds 0.01% or 48,082 shares. Ftb Advisors invested in 45,369 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 3.25M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak, Iowa-based fund reported 7,884 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company invested in 0.53% or 1.35 million shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc owns 57,643 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 562,728 shares. Cambridge Investment Rech Inc, a Iowa-based fund reported 28,972 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) owns 0.09% invested in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) for 2,385 shares.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 25,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etfs/Usa by 1.13M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,200 shares, and cut its stake in State Street Etf/Usa (XLK).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance stated it has 14,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Washington accumulated 3,844 shares. Cutter & Brokerage invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh reported 0.02% stake. Novare Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.92% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ancora Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 59,624 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 8,810 shares. Lucas Mngmt stated it has 3.2% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Automobile Association owns 251,476 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 0.13% or 25,869 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc reported 167,621 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc owns 200 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 24,422 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.18% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cv Starr & invested in 5.2% or 195,000 shares.