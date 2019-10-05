Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Valuation Rose While Fairview Capital Investment Management Raised Position; Kentucky Retirement Systems Cut Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $884,735; Stock Value Rose

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 40,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 508,693 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.56M, up from 467,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 327,717 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast preparing all-cash offer to upset Disney-Fox deal; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster “Black Panther, “there are important wealth lessons, too; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – AT ANNUAL MEETING, ADVISORY RESOLUTION ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION RECEIVED 44% OF SHAREHOLDER VOTES IN FAVOR (52% AGAINST, 4% ABSTAINING); 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 76,670 shares to 721,563 shares, valued at $51.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Series C (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 18,332 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,122 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Williams Jones & Assoc Limited Company reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Sigma Planning Corp has 12,293 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Finemark Bancorporation Trust holds 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 4,941 shares. New York-based Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.5% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Private Ocean Ltd Llc stated it has 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Segment Wealth Llc holds 0.32% or 24,463 shares. The Maine-based Spinnaker has invested 0.24% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Company owns 0.46% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 18,725 shares. Hartford Financial Mgmt owns 280 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fmr Limited Com has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 140,104 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability owns 20,709 shares. First Natl Tru invested in 0.1% or 17,253 shares. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 166,700 shares. Moreover, Moors Cabot has 0.69% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 85,105 shares.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Stocks to Buy That Have Dividends Yielding More Than 5% – The Motley Fool” on July 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Texas pipelines to cut spot shipments after Q3, Magellan CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: An Appealing And Growing Midstream Giant – Seeking Alpha” published on March 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners Raises Guidance and Plans Even More Construction – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.02 million are held by Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability. Royal State Bank Of Canada, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 9.54 million shares. Alabama-based First Fin National Bank has invested 1.33% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Founders Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has 95,091 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 0.39% or 9.83M shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 1,992 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 22,989 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated has 1.01M shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Central Asset Invests Mgmt (Hk) Ltd reported 21,300 shares. Camelot Portfolios holds 9,490 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Ami Investment Inc reported 27,687 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0.66% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.83M shares. Smith Moore has invested 0.73% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Capital City Communication Fl invested in 13,259 shares. 307,156 were reported by Golub Group Inc Lc.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,712 shares to 203,559 shares, valued at $40.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,396 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.96 billion for 30.16 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Iger leaves Apple board – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “4 Conservative Merrill Lynch US 1 Stock Picks That Pay Reliable Dividends – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Motley Fool” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2019.