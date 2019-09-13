Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Holding Upped by Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc; As Medicines Co (MDCO) Stock Rose, Shareholder Greenlight Capital Has Decreased Its Stake by $7.82 Million

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 8.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 40,749 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 508,693 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.56 million, up from 467,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $65.79. About 433,139 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Medicines Co (MDCO) by 22.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 217,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The hedge fund held 731,600 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.68 million, down from 948,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Medicines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $48.17. About 468,307 shares traded. The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) has declined 8.36% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MDCO News: 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type II Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination; 02/04/2018 – CMS SAYS IS FINALIZING REDUCTION IN MAXIMUM AMOUNT THAT LOW-INCOME BENEFICIARIES PAY FOR CERTAIN INNOVATIVE MEDICINES KNOWN AS “BIOSIMILARS”; 30/04/2018 – Homology Medicines Announces Upcoming Presentations on its Genetic Medicines Platform at the American Society of Gene & Cell Th; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Green: E&C Members Introduce Bipartisan Bill to Reform and Improve Process for Regulating Over-the-Counter Medicines; 27/03/2018 – The Medicines Company Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 08/03/2018 – The Medicines Company Reaches Enrollment Target for ORION-10 Ahead of Schedule; 26/03/2018 – PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES INC DISCLOSES IN FORM D WITH U.S. SEC THAT THE TOTAL OFFERING AMOUNT WAS FOR $46.35 MLN; 18/04/2018 – VICORE PHARMA HOLDING AB VICOR.ST APPROVAL FROM BRITISH MEDICINES AGENCY MHRA AND ETHICS COMMITTEE FOR LONDON AND SURREY FOR PHASE llA STUDY ON IPF; 03/04/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – ANNOUNCED THAT EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS VALIDATED FOR REVIEW MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR LYNPARZA

Analysts await The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 13.51% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.74 per share. After $-0.71 actual EPS reported by The Medicines Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.31% negative EPS growth.

Greenlight Capital Inc, which manages about $11.41B and $1.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teekay Lng Partners LP (NYSE:TGP) by 349,274 shares to 849,274 shares, valued at $11.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16.26 million activity.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38B and $1.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Diversified Return by 9,690 shares to 25,300 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Blmbrg Brcly Inv Gr (FLRN) by 39,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 135,590 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

