Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stock Price Rose While Cortland Advisers Boosted Holding by $1.52 Million; Centene Del (CNC) Shareholder Roberts Glore & Company Has Upped Holding by $467,725 as Stock Rose

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $46.62. About 3.04 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66.68. About 774,714 shares traded or 0.45% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why A Headwind For One Company Is A Tailwind For Another – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners declares $1.0125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Prices $500 Million Debt Offering Due 2050 – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Remains A Stock Prize – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Finance Group reported 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, First Allied Advisory Services has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 15,747 shares. Tower Bridge, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,000 shares. Samson Mgmt Limited Liability, Kansas-based fund reported 196,564 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Australia has 1.60 million shares. Violich Cap Mgmt reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Private Trust Na accumulated 16,561 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.79% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Brown Advisory holds 0.04% or 221,821 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot stated it has 158,262 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Cambridge Invest has 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 24,422 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Freestone Ltd Llc holds 0.24% or 67,807 shares. First Foundation holds 0.01% or 3,887 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.