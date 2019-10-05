Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stake Raised by Cortland Advisers Llc; Exelon (EXC) Position Upped by Cim Investment Mangement Inc

Cim Investment Mangement Inc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 106.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Investment Mangement Inc bought 9,463 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 18,340 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $879,000, up from 8,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 3.18M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 20/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 3%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Announces Leadership Changes to Further Strengthen Co and Position for Future Growth; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 2021-2022 PJM CAPACITY AUCTION – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – EXELON, PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE OWN REACTORS IN NEW JERSEY; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 04/04/2018 – Steve Scalise: Exelon Utilities Passing Along $525M to Customers Because of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 19/04/2018 – Exelon: Investing in Advancing Future of Nuclear Energy; 23/03/2018 – Five Exelon Utilities Issue Request for Proposals Regarding Aggregation of Capacity Resources in PJM

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 169,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 452,137 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94M, up from 282,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 327,717 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Results Not As Bad As The Market Thinks – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Incredibly Cheap Energy Stocks – The Motley Fool” published on June 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream eyes Cushing-to-Houston pipeline with Midland origin – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 21, 2019.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB) by 122,392 shares to 734,449 shares, valued at $156.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intercontinentalexchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 134,193 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 804,743 shares, and cut its stake in Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verity Verity Ltd Liability Company holds 0.65% or 47,019 shares in its portfolio. Webster Bancorp N A holds 200 shares. Bridges Mgmt Inc invested in 12,078 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 3.55M are held by Brookfield Asset. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 41,999 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Com reported 176,878 shares stake. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 21,722 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsr stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Fiduciary Tru Company reported 7,616 shares stake. 4,782 were reported by Kanawha Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd has 0.04% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Bollard Grp Inc Limited Company invested 1.13% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Advsrs Inc Ok invested in 9,066 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Estabrook Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 850 shares. Hamilton Point Ltd Com, a North Carolina-based fund reported 4,150 shares.

Cim Investment Mangement Inc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $273.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Int’l Grp Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 7,772 shares to 8,493 shares, valued at $453,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,576 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares S&P 500 Index (IVV).