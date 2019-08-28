Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Stake Lifted by Cortland Advisers Llc; Holder Avalon Advisors Boosted Chevron (CVX) Position

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $65.32. About 462,536 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System

Avalon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 45.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc bought 267,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 855,477 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.38 million, up from 588,193 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $115.83. About 3.94M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 14/04/2018 – Venezuela empowers oil minister Quevedo to reform energy sector; 23/04/2018 – TWO CHEVRON EMPLOYEES ARRESTED BY VENEZUELA’S INTELLIGENCE SERVICE COULD FACE TREASON CHARGE; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CFO: NEED TO SEE SUSTAINED CASH FLOWS BEFORE BUYBACKS; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shareholders Booked A 14% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: A Solid Investment Option – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brouwer & Janachowski Limited Liability Corporation invested in 2,840 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs accumulated 39,670 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg has invested 0.24% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). First Mercantile Com reported 7,224 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Csat Investment Advisory Lp invested in 0% or 10 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Commercial Bank Wealth holds 0.64% or 17,372 shares. Woodstock reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Suntrust Banks holds 0.77% or 1.18 million shares in its portfolio. Essex Invest Management invested in 0.8% or 44,206 shares. Moreover, Chickasaw Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Cypress Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) holds 0.3% or 1,811 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prtnrs Ltd Partnership owns 2,145 shares. Moreover, Buckingham Cap Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,341 shares. The Massachusetts-based Choate Inv Advsrs has invested 0.18% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Carlson Mngmt holds 0.12% or 3,755 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26,857 shares to 189,439 shares, valued at $35.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 71,462 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,118 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth holds 0.19% or 19,235 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Lc has 72,520 shares. Valley Natl Advisers stated it has 0.1% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Carroll Financial holds 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 1,514 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0.06% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 26,164 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Cambridge Trust Co accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gamble Jones Counsel accumulated 4,250 shares. 25,352 are held by Segment Wealth Limited Liability. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 29,752 shares. Seven Post Inv Office LP has invested 0.41% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Osterweis Cap Management Inc reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.05% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.