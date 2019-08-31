Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Shareholder Cortland Advisers Upped Stake; As Total S.A. Spons Adr (TOT) Stock Value Declined, Peapack Gladstone Financial Has Lifted Holding

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $66.68. About 772,988 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Total S.A. Spons Adr (TOT) by 68.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought 19,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 47,338 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 28,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp who had been investing in Total S.A. Spons Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.92. About 1.39M shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 09/05/2018 – Total Sells Haiti Retail Business; 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS WON’T EXPLORE FOR OIL IN ARCTIC, TOO EXPENSIVE; 17/04/2018 – TOTAL SA – TOTAL S.A., TOTAL CAPITAL, TOTAL CAPITAL CANADA LTD. OR TOTAL CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL MAY USE THE PROSPECTUS TO OFFER DEBT SECURITIES; 11/04/2018 – Total’s Acquisitions Are Part of Cobalt’s Bankruptcy Auction Sale; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL: ACTUAL SPENDING TO DATE FOR SP11 PROJECTLESS THAN EU40M; 14/03/2018 – TOTAL S.A.: Subscription Price Set For 2018 Capital Increase Reserved For Employees; 28/05/2018 – Total, Partners to Launch Zinia 2 Deep Offshore Development; 11/04/2018 – Total Buys $300 Mln of Assets in Gulf of Mexico; 25/05/2018 – TOTAL TO CONTINUE INVESTING IN RUSSIA AND RESPECT ANY SANCTIONS

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp, which manages about $2.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,966 shares to 144,713 shares, valued at $27.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) by 12,878 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,455 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.