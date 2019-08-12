Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Shareholder Cortland Advisers Has Upped Its Position by $1.52 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Tenet Healthcare (THC) Market Value Rose, Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Trimmed Its Stake

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $65.08. About 331,214 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream plans expansion of fuel system in Texas; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 16,129 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 40,361 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, down from 56,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Tenet Healthcare Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 459,608 shares traded. Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) has declined 37.03% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.03% the S&P500. Some Historical THC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Tenet Healthcare Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THC); 10/04/2018 – Tenet Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – Glenview Capital Management Reports 17.74% Stake in Tenet Healthcare; 18/04/2018 – Tenet Diagnostics & MedTek21 Collaboration Delivers Continuous Genomics-Based Medication Monitoring, Improves Outcomes, Cuts Costs for Payers and Plan Sponsors; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Marie Quintana Named Chief Marketing Officer; 16/05/2018 – Tenet Healthcare: Paola Arbour Named Chief Info Officer; 26/03/2018 – Tenet Reaches Agreement with Glenview; 26/03/2018 – TENET REACHES PACT WITH GLENVIEW; 26/03/2018 – TENET: GLENVIEW TO SUPPORT BOARD NOMINEES, PROPOSALS; 28/03/2018 – Inovalon Announces New Post Acute Care Services Agreement with Tenet Healthcare

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assocs holds 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 12,231 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 14,656 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rmsincerbeaux Mgmt Limited Co has invested 1.72% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation accumulated 285,575 shares or 2.53% of the stock. Miller Howard Invs reported 1.25 million shares. Atria Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3,748 shares. 350 are held by Private Ocean Ltd Liability Company. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 13,000 shares. Moreover, St Germain D J Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Northern Trust Corporation owns 158,783 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). The Massachusetts-based Ballentine Partners Ltd Liability has invested 0.11% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Evermay Wealth Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 4,264 shares. Yorktown Mgmt & invested in 12,300 shares. 17,480 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Plains All American Pipeline – The Motley Fool” on March 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream slips after guiding Q1, FY 2019 EPS below consensus – Seeking Alpha” published on January 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Remains A Stock Prize – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Setback For Magellan Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28B and $46.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $16.23 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 31 investors sold THC shares while 77 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 99.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 102.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. James Investment Rech reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Vanguard Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 12.50M shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 1,351 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 40,700 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 1.79 million shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 14,000 shares. Ls Invest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,945 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cambridge Invest Rech reported 0% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Numerixs Inv Technologies owns 17,800 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. New York-based Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.01% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Somerset Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) for 606 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation (Wy) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Ameritas Inv has invested 0.04% in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC). Commonwealth Bank Of Aus reported 21,900 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citigroup invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC).

More notable recent Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Week In Cannabis: Colorado Hits $1B In Sales, Harborside In Canada, Kroger Embraces CBD, And More – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Tenet extends partnership with Cerner – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Tenet and Aetna Sign Multi-Year Agreement – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investing in Marijuana Stocks: Everything You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week In Cannabis: Canopy Growth Trims Bruce Linton, Congressional Hearings On Ending Marijuana Prohibition, And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 07, 2019.