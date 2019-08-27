Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Share Value Rose While Cortland Advisers Has Raised Holding by $1.52 Million; Alkeon Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding in Zendesk (ZEN) by $42.96 Million as Stock Price Declined

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $65.56. About 585,959 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – MAGELLAN CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $300 MLN ON PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises

Alkeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 21.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc bought 505,361 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 2.90 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $246.38 million, up from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $82.23. About 1.48 million shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – Zendesk: Surpasses $500M Annual Rev Run Rate; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 22/03/2018 – Research Links Employee Volunteering With Happier Customers; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Tn reported 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Alps has 14.61M shares. Valley National Advisers reported 5,645 shares. Df Dent Communications Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 6,150 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 35,099 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Limited Company reported 18,311 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of America De invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Richard C Young And accumulated 7,261 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.11% or 35,304 shares. Cwm Limited Co accumulated 0% or 556 shares. Joel Isaacson Lc invested in 22,213 shares. Trustmark Savings Bank Department invested in 4,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bryn Mawr Company owns 5,129 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Cortland Advisers Ltd Company holds 282,703 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt holds 39,280 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magellan Midstream: Profitable Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Texas pipelines to cut spot shipments after Q3, Magellan CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Unnavigable Midstream – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners declares $1.0125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. Remains A Stock Prize – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 399,897 shares to 447,989 shares, valued at $108.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 6.56M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.59M shares, and cut its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zendesk Targets WhatsApp Users – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Zendesk, Inc.’s (NYSE:ZEN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zendesk: Buy The Dip And Remain Patient – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Zendesk Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.