Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Share Value Rose While Chickasaw Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $2.38 Million; Popular (BPOP) Stake Held by Clover Partners Lp

Clover Partners Lp increased its stake in Popular Inc (BPOP) by 79.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.75% . The hedge fund held 39,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.14 million, up from 22,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Popular Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $54.18. About 180,948 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 14.41% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 04/04/2018 Argentina’s Prisma piques Evertec’s interest; 25/04/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $53; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR INC -BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC; 23/05/2018 – POPULAR REPORTS EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS PACTS

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 37,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 2.61 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $166.90 million, down from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.89. About 691,399 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.67M for 15.25 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

