Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Position Maintained by Cortland Advisers Llc; As Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Share Price Rose, Greenlight Capital Has Raised Holding

Greenlight Capital Inc increased its stake in Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc bought 317,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 4.16 million shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.75 million, up from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Aercap Holdings Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $50.32. About 387,675 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV AER.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $57

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $65.44. About 228,645 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 8,667 shares. Cushing Asset Lp invested in 4.49% or 2.18M shares. Washington Tru Bankshares reported 1,557 shares. Richard C Young reported 0.08% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Eagle Ridge Mgmt holds 12,221 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 52,078 shares. Cypress Cap Grp Incorporated, a Florida-based fund reported 36,300 shares. The Arizona-based Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability has invested 0.45% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Jnba reported 0% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 430,650 were accumulated by Payden Rygel. 240,319 are owned by Charles Schwab Invest Advisory. Avalon Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 26,048 shares. North Star Investment Mngmt Corporation holds 2,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 8,180 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 26,164 shares.

