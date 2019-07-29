Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Position Lifted by Cortland Advisers Llc; As Church & Dwight (CHD) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Decreased by $102.67 Million Its Stake

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14 million, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $65.65. About 485,233 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 32.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 1.45M shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.96M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.18 million, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $75.62. About 402,111 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 56.48% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.05% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – REPORTED SALES GROWTH OUTLOOK RAISED TO 9% FOR FY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT SEES 2Q EPS 46C; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.27, REV VIEW $4.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED COMPANY’S PRIOR $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%; 02/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Co., Inc. Declares 469th Regular Quarterly Dividend; 21/04/2018 – DJ Church & Dwight Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHD); 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on July, 31 before the open. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. CHD’s profit will be $128.03 million for 36.36 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

