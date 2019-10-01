Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Position Held by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc; Cambridge Financial Group Has Raised Its Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by $177.77 Million as Stock Rose

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 7.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc bought 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 8,798 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $563.10 million, up from 8,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $66.27. About 800,211 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents

Cambridge Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (ABC) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Financial Group Inc bought 2,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 71,412 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.09B, up from 69,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $82.33. About 1.08 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 16/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts in $67 bln deal; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 10/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Payden & Rygel holds 1.87% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 425,600 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 104,277 shares or 0.98% of the stock. Bradley Foster Sargent Inc Ct holds 166,715 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel owns 4,250 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus has 1.72 million shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability has 22,200 shares. Carroll Associates stated it has 1,514 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jane Street Limited Com invested in 20,709 shares. Botty Invsts Limited Liability Company holds 0.29% or 14,506 shares. 550,427 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Company. Cypress Capital Grp has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Private Advisor Grp Inc Llc invested in 71,080 shares. Laffer has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Advisory invested in 3.25M shares. Trustmark National Bank Department invested in 0.03% or 4,500 shares.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, which manages about $528.39M and $535.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealthcare Group (NYSE:UNH) by 2,884 shares to 31,527 shares, valued at $7.69 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Dj International Dividend Index (IDV) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,700 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Cambridge Financial Group Inc, which manages about $187.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fiserv Incorporated Wisconson (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4,195 shares to 77,144 shares, valued at $7.03 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 325 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,759 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal.