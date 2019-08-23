Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Position Has Boosted by Cortland Advisers Llc; Abbott Labs (ABT) Shareholder Kidder Stephen W Decreased Its Position

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $66.48. About 564,128 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Net $210.9M; 17/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Participate in the 2018 MLP and Energy Infrastructure Conference; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 8.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 10,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 116,924 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.35M, down from 127,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $84.37. About 3.08 million shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – Homegrown Diabetes Monitor Leads Abbott’s Sales (Correct); 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT REPORTS FDA CLEARANCE OF ADVANCED MAPPING CATHETER; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 29/03/2018 – Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Certain Implantable Cardiac Devices by Abbott (formerly St. Jude Medical): FDA Safety Communication – Battery Performance; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves US diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 29/03/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – NEW STUDY WILL EVALUATE WHETHER TREATMENT WITH CARDIOMEMS MONITOR IMPROVES SURVIVAL AND OUTCOMES FOR MORE PEOPLE; 23/05/2018 – Abbott’s Investigational Tendyne™ Device for Mitral Valve Replacement Demonstrates Positive Outcomes at 30 Days in Global Study; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Lc holds 1.32% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 216,380 shares. Reilly Financial Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 1,364 shares. Ironwood Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company has 18,725 shares. Prtnrs Gp Ag has invested 0.12% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Whittier Tru owns 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 2,272 shares. Finemark Natl Bank & Trust owns 0.02% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,941 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 66,272 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Lc has 0% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 105,612 shares. First Natl Trust accumulated 0.12% or 19,450 shares. Rothschild Invest Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 49,100 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). First Allied Advisory Services holds 15,747 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bridges Mngmt Inc accumulated 12,078 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mirae Asset Invests Company Limited has 0.71% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 1.60M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Prio Wealth Partnership reported 877,710 shares. Hwg Lp holds 0.68% or 8,584 shares in its portfolio. Harbour Invest Ltd invested 1.92% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Btc Incorporated reported 3,243 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.3% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Df Dent has 0.02% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Green Valley Invsts Limited Liability reported 1.70M shares. Korea Corp reported 0.45% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company owns 5,090 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Sadoff Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Markston Llc stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). B Riley Wealth holds 0.1% or 7,427 shares. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc has invested 0.2% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Thompson Investment Mngmt holds 17,848 shares.

