Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Holding Maintained by Cortland Advisers Llc; Unilever Plc (UL) Market Value Declined While Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Trimmed Holding

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 169,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 452,137 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94 million, up from 282,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $65.77. About 299,007 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 09/03/2018 Magellan Midstream Announces Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pipeline System; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co sold 6,593 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 608,809 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.73M, down from 615,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $60.69. About 411,589 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – HEADQUARTERS OF BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE DIVISION AND HOME CARE DIVISION WILL BE LOCATED IN LONDON; 24/04/2018 – DUTCH GOV’T MEMOS: DIVIDEND TAX CUT WAS “DECISIVE” FOR UNILEVER’S HEADQUARTERS CHOICE; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – UNILEVER WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO APPLY BOTH UK AND DUTCH CORPORATE GOVERNANCE CODES; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever seeks NCLT nod to transfer 21 bln rupees to P&L account – Mint; 15/03/2018 – Unilever, Britain’s third-biggest company, will scrap its London corporate headquarters and make Rotterdam its sole legal home; 21/03/2018 – FTSE retreats as more drama hits UK retail; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Around 40 Roles to Transfer to Factory at Burton; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – EXPECTING TO COMPLETE EXIT FROM SPREADS IN MIDDLE OF YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Employees Unaffected by Changes; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS SEES MARKETS GROWING JUST BELOW 3 PCT

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 57,306 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $149.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 54,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 323,503 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

