Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Holder Chickasaw Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Wexford Capital LP Has Boosted Its Synopsys (SNPS) Position by $7.19 Million

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 1621.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 62,544 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The hedge fund held 66,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.65M, up from 3,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $140.61. About 267,713 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Rev $3.07B-$3.1B; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Introduces Breakthrough Fusion Technology to Transform the RTL-to-GDSII Flow; 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Adj EPS $1.08; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 31/05/2018 – Synopsys’ Latest ARC MetaWare EV Development Toolkit Release Speeds Application Software Development for Embedded Vision Systems

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 5.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc bought 140,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 2.65M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.37M, up from 2.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.32. About 92,284 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93 billion and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 862,498 shares to 5.90 million shares, valued at $194.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 48,997 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.40M shares, and cut its stake in Genesis Energy Lp (NYSE:GEL).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “T Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Bet On Distribution Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Magellan Midstream Prices $500 Million Debt Offering Due 2050 – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Setback For Magellan Midstream Partners – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is ONEOK a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.04% or 101,246 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt accumulated 9,883 shares. The Mississippi-based Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department has invested 0.03% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Notis holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 16,175 shares. The Illinois-based Advisory Research has invested 4.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Sg Americas Securities Lc, a New York-based fund reported 15,457 shares. Hsbc Hldg Pcl owns 18,311 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Com invested 0.11% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Tower Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0.01% or 3,885 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Com invested in 0.01% or 7,336 shares. Eagle Ridge Management invested in 0.11% or 12,221 shares. Qci Asset Management Ny accumulated 278 shares or 0% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 0% or 540 shares. Moreover, Evergreen Cap Management Limited Liability has 1.32% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt has 0.52% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Associate Ltd Company owns 304,722 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Principal Gru reported 436,486 shares. Glenmede Trust Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 154 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). New York-based Alkeon Capital Lc has invested 1.62% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited reported 54,309 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.02% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Advisor Ptnrs Ltd accumulated 0.05% or 3,282 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Com reported 16,066 shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 36,280 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 993 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca invested 1.23% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 3,439 shares. 581,209 were reported by Dimensional Fund L P. Adage Capital Prtn Grp Lc stated it has 170,900 shares.