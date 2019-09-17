Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Holder Chickasaw Capital Management Has Cut Position; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holder Brinker Capital Has Cut Stake as Valuation Declined

Brinker Capital Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 8.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc sold 28,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 295,065 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.15M, down from 323,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 13.51 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 21/03/2018 – Slack Technologies builds engineering team to combat outages; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 1.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc sold 37,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 2.61 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $166.90M, down from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $66.58. About 837,959 shares traded or 8.70% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.67 million for 15.41 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $336,414 activity.

Chickasaw Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.93B and $4.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plains Gp Holdings by 1.59 million shares to 9.60M shares, valued at $239.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.24M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.60 million shares, and has risen its stake in Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.69 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19B and $2.74B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VXF) by 6,649 shares to 44,851 shares, valued at $5.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 3,034 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).