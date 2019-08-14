Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP)’s Financial Results Comparing With EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) and EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 62 5.31 N/A 5.82 11.36 EnLink Midstream LLC 11 0.47 N/A -0.59 0.00

Demonstrates Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and EnLink Midstream LLC earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) and EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 53.4% 17.3% EnLink Midstream LLC 0.00% -9.1% -1.9%

Risk & Volatility

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s current beta is 0.74 and it happens to be 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, EnLink Midstream LLC is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. are 0.7 and 0.4. Competitively, EnLink Midstream LLC has 1 and 0.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. EnLink Midstream LLC’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and EnLink Midstream LLC can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0 4 4 2.50 EnLink Midstream LLC 0 3 1 2.25

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has a 6.90% upside potential and an average target price of $70.38. Competitively the consensus target price of EnLink Midstream LLC is $12.6, which is potential 71.43% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, EnLink Midstream LLC is looking more favorable than Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and EnLink Midstream LLC are owned by institutional investors at 71.4% and 61.21% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are EnLink Midstream LLC’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. -0.78% 3.26% 5.82% 3.91% -7.26% 15.91% EnLink Midstream LLC -4.67% -6.43% -13.36% -13.51% -40.19% 1.16%

For the past year Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. was more bullish than EnLink Midstream LLC.

Summary

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. beats on 8 of the 10 factors EnLink Midstream LLC.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services. The company also owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2016, it had 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals; 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 22 million barrels; and 5 marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of Magellan GP, LLC. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC is a subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.