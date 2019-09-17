Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Shareholder Tortoise Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $38.26 Million; Salzhauer Michael Has Lowered Its Stake in Citigroup (C) by $3.99 Million

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 79.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 56,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 14,743 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.03 million, down from 71,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.48. About 8.92 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Announces Redemption of Series E Preferred Stk; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS ON ANALYST CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CHAIRMAN O’NEILL SAYS CONSIDERED OPTIONS INCLUDE HAVING CEO MIKE CORBAT ALSO BE CHAIRMAN; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208); 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT SAYS COMPANY REMAINS ON TRACK TO RETURN $60 BLN OF CAPITAL, REGULATORS PERMITTING; 06/03/2018 – Safety, Income & Growth to Participate in the Citi 2018 Global Property CEO Conference; 29/05/2018 – CITI BRANDED CARD REVENUE HAS SLOWED, EXPECT 2% GROWTH IN ’18; 18/04/2018 – Financial 15 Split Corp.: Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) by 3.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 597,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 15.53 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $993.93M, down from 16.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $66.58. About 837,959 shares traded or 8.70% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 02/05/2018 – MMP CONSIDERING CONSTRUCTION OF A NEW REFINED PRODUCTS TERMINAL; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES FY DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $1.08B; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM – LAUNCHED OPEN SEASON TO ASSESS CUSTOMER INTEREST FOR EXPANSION OF WESTERN LEG OF REFINED PRODUCTS PIPELINE SYSTEM

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 35,673 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Town And Country Bank & Trust And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru has invested 0.4% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Df Dent & Co has invested 0.01% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Godsey & Gibb Associates holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,600 shares. Wagner Bowman Mngmt reported 4,744 shares stake. Kayne Anderson Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 4.77% or 4.98 million shares. United Service Automobile Association has invested 0.04% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Texas Yale Capital Corp has 1.84% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 385,812 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt invested in 0% or 850 shares. Leavell Invest invested 0.6% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Lucas owns 44,376 shares or 3.36% of their US portfolio. Cutter And Co Brokerage holds 20,046 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp owns 14,789 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Spectrum Mngmt Gp holds 2,162 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Columbia Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,260 shares.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07B and $15.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.01M shares to 14.17M shares, valued at $556.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. by 45,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC).

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” on September 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of DCP Midstream Fell 17.5% in August – The Motley Fool” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners: Creditors And Equity Holders Are Happy – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magellan Midstream Partners declares $1.0125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Saddlehorn Pipeline to Further Expand Following Increased Volume Commitments – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.67 million for 15.41 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47 billion for 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Global Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 12,800 were reported by Spirit Of America Management New York. Dorsey & Whitney Ltd invested in 10,243 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Staley Advisers has invested 0.42% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). L S Advsrs Incorporated holds 4,721 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Associated Banc owns 6,588 shares. Washington reported 4,493 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The France-based Natixis has invested 0.02% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cetera Advisor Net Lc has 13,889 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Schnieders Ltd Liability Co holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15,785 shares. B Riley Wealth Inc stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cls Invs Ltd Liability stated it has 1,608 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 103.19 million shares. Cullen Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 17,100 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).