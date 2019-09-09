Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) Shareholder Tortoise Capital Advisors Decreased Position; Northeast Financial Consultants Has Boosted Its Mplx LP (Prn) (MPLX) Holding

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (Prn) (MPLX) by 55.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought 144,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 405,648 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34M, up from 261,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc who had been investing in Mplx Lp (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 971,635 shares traded. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO ISSUE AND SELL COMMON UNITS REPRESENTING LIMITED PARTNER INTERESTS IN PARTNERSHIP OF UP TO $1.74 BLN; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 23/03/2018 – MPLX LP MPLX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP Raises Dividend to 61.75c; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) by 0.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 108,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 16.13M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $977.84M, down from 16.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $65.04. About 606,662 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $252.90M for 15.06 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

