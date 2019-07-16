Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) and Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) and Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES). The two are both Oil & Gas Pipelines companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 61 5.43 N/A 5.82 10.56 Western Midstream Partners LP 31 6.60 N/A 1.53 19.95

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and Western Midstream Partners LP. Western Midstream Partners LP seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Midstream Partners LP, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 53.4% 17.3% Western Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.81 beta. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 1.51 beta and it is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Western Midstream Partners LP are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Western Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and Western Midstream Partners LP Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0 3 3 2.50 Western Midstream Partners LP 0 3 1 2.25

The upside potential is 6.89% for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. with average price target of $70.6. On the other hand, Western Midstream Partners LP’s potential upside is 17.50% and its average price target is $37. The information presented earlier suggests that Western Midstream Partners LP looks more robust than Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and Western Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 69.3% and 23.1% respectively. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Western Midstream Partners LP’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 1.64% -1.66% 4.31% -1.77% -10.94% 7.69% Western Midstream Partners LP 2.25% -12.61% -2.66% 0.4% -15.8% 9.7%

For the past year Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than Western Midstream Partners LP.

Summary

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. beats Western Midstream Partners LP on 8 of the 12 factors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services. The company also owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2016, it had 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals; 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 22 million barrels; and 5 marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of Magellan GP, LLC. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Western Gas Partners, LP acquires, develops, owns, and operates midstream energy assets in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, and Texas. It is involved in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. Western Gas Holdings, LLC serves as the general partner of Western Gas Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.