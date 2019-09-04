Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) and Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Comparison side by side

Since Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) and Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) are part of the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 63 5.26 N/A 5.82 11.36 Plains GP Holdings L.P. 24 0.11 N/A 2.78 8.68

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and Plains GP Holdings L.P. Plains GP Holdings L.P. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is presently more expensive than Plains GP Holdings L.P., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 53.4% 17.3% Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0.00% 24.7% 1.6%

Risk & Volatility

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.74 beta. Plains GP Holdings L.P. on the other hand, has 1.13 beta which makes it 13.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Its rival Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1 and 0.9 respectively. Plains GP Holdings L.P. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and Plains GP Holdings L.P. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0 4 3 2.43 Plains GP Holdings L.P. 0 0 0 0.00

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has a 6.29% upside potential and a consensus price target of $70.43.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 71.4% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares and 93.9% of Plains GP Holdings L.P. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. -0.78% 3.26% 5.82% 3.91% -7.26% 15.91% Plains GP Holdings L.P. -2.78% -3.28% 2.24% 4.41% 0.25% 20.2%

For the past year Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has weaker performance than Plains GP Holdings L.P.

Summary

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. beats on 10 of the 11 factors Plains GP Holdings L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services. The company also owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2016, it had 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals; 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 22 million barrels; and 5 marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of Magellan GP, LLC. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.