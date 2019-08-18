Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) and MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) Contrasting side by side

Both Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) and MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 62 5.37 N/A 5.82 11.36 MPLX LP 32 4.46 N/A 2.29 12.80

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and MPLX LP. MPLX LP appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and MPLX LP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 53.4% 17.3% MPLX LP 0.00% 27% 8.1%

Risk and Volatility

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s volatility measures that it’s 26.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.74 beta. MPLX LP on the other hand, has 1.12 beta which makes it 12.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor MPLX LP are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. MPLX LP therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and MPLX LP’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0 4 4 2.50 MPLX LP 0 1 5 2.83

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s upside potential is 5.69% at a $70.38 average price target. MPLX LP on the other hand boasts of a $37.17 average price target and a 37.16% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, MPLX LP is looking more favorable than Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.4% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares are held by institutional investors while 32.2% of MPLX LP are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of MPLX LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. -0.78% 3.26% 5.82% 3.91% -7.26% 15.91% MPLX LP -6.77% -9.02% -9.58% -16.57% -19.19% -3.14%

For the past year Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has 15.91% stronger performance while MPLX LP has -3.14% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. beats MPLX LP.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services. The company also owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2016, it had 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals; 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 22 million barrels; and 5 marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of Magellan GP, LLC. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

MPLX LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. It operates through Logistics and Storage; and Gathering and Processing segments. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; the gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and the gathering, transportation, and storage of crude oil and refined petroleum products. The companyÂ’s assets included approximately 2,900 miles of crude oil and refined product pipelines across 9 states; interest in butane cavern located in Neal, West Virginia with approximately 1,000 thousand barrels of storage capacity. In addition, the company operates crude oil and product pipelines owned by third parties. Further, it engages in inland marine business, which transports light products, heavy oils, crude oil, renewable fuels, chemicals, and feedstocks in the Midwest and U.S. Gulf Coast regions through inland marine vessels. MPLX GP LLC acts as the general partner of MPLX LP. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Findlay, Ohio. MPLX LP operates as a subsidiary of Marathon Petroleum Corporation.