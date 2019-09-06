Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) is a company in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.4% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.40% of all Oil & Gas Pipelines’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 53.40% 17.30% Industry Average 27.02% 28.36% 9.27%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. N/A 63 11.36 Industry Average 553.35M 2.05B 17.96

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0 4 3 2.43 Industry Average 1.50 2.11 2.50 2.30

$70.43 is the consensus price target of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P., with a potential upside of 7.44%. The rivals have a potential upside of 18.16%. The analysts’ belief based on the results delivered earlier is that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. -0.78% 3.26% 5.82% 3.91% -7.26% 15.91% Industry Average 2.27% 5.05% 5.45% 13.99% 11.52% 19.39%

For the past year Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.4. Competitively, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.10 and has 1.02 Quick Ratio. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Volatility and Risk

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. has a beta of 0.74 and its 26.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s rivals are 16.65% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s rivals beat on 6 of the 6 factors Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services. The company also owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2016, it had 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals; 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 22 million barrels; and 5 marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of Magellan GP, LLC. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.