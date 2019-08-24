Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) and DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) Comparing side by side

As Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) and DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 63 5.31 N/A 5.82 11.36 DCP Midstream LP 31 0.37 N/A 0.66 44.56

In table 1 we can see Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and DCP Midstream LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. DCP Midstream LP seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than DCP Midstream LP, indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0.00% 53.4% 17.3% DCP Midstream LP 0.00% 1.5% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s current beta is 0.74 and it happens to be 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500. DCP Midstream LP’s 109.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.09 beta.

Liquidity

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor DCP Midstream LP are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to DCP Midstream LP.

Analyst Recommendations

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and DCP Midstream LP Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. 0 4 4 2.50 DCP Midstream LP 0 1 1 2.50

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s upside potential is 6.90% at a $70.38 average price target. Competitively the average price target of DCP Midstream LP is $34, which is potential 40.90% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that DCP Midstream LP seems more appealing than Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. and DCP Midstream LP has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.4% and 60.4%. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, 36.87% are DCP Midstream LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. -0.78% 3.26% 5.82% 3.91% -7.26% 15.91% DCP Midstream LP -1.4% -1.1% -6.34% -12.89% -33.14% 11.51%

For the past year Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. was more bullish than DCP Midstream LP.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. beats DCP Midstream LP.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services. The company also owns and operates crude oil pipelines and storage facilities; and marine terminals located along coastal waterways that provide distribution, storage, blending, inventory management, and additive injection services for refiners, marketers, traders, and other end users of petroleum products. As of December 31, 2016, it had 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals; 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 22 million barrels; and 5 marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of Magellan GP, LLC. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering and selling condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of August 7, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and natural gas liquids pipelines with operations in 17 states. It serves retail and wholesale propane customers, refining and petrochemical companies, and NGL marketers operating in the liquid hydrocarbons industry. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.