Magellan Midstream Partners L (MMP) Shareholder Advisory Research Cut Its Holding by $11.56 Million as Stock Rose; Continental Resources (CLR) Shareholder Capital Advisors Decreased Its Holding

Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 93.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Advisors Inc sold 73,573 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 5,457 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $230,000, down from 79,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.12. About 1.46 million shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 08/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $62; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N PRESIDENT JACK STARK SAYS OIL WELLS IN NORTH DAKOTA’S BAKKEN ‘ARE PRODUCING AT UNPRECEDENTED LEVELS’; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas Markets; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Continental Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLR); 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners L (MMP) by 5.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 180,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 3.25M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207.81 million, down from 3.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $65.52. About 1.15M shares traded or 50.84% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 03/05/2018 – Crude volumes on Magellan’s Bridg; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream to Expand Western Leg of Texas Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline System; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $247.55M for 15.17 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.57 earnings per share, down 36.67% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.9 per share. CLR’s profit will be $205.78 million for 14.09 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual earnings per share reported by Continental Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.39% negative EPS growth.

