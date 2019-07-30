Magellan Midstream (MMP) Stock Rose While Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Trimmed Stake by $1.40 Million; Shareholder Trillium Asset Management Has Raised Target (TGT) Stake

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream (MMP) by 4.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 23,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 457,540 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.74 million, down from 480,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Magellan Midstream for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $65.43. About 609,804 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 10.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 24/05/2018 – francesca’s Extends Its Contract with MMP, Demonstrating Its Dedication to Empowering Front Line Team Members with INCITE Platform; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Raises Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75c Vs. 92c; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON

Trillium Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 22.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc bought 49,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 271,820 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.82M, up from 222,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 2.04M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Ohio; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: FREE TWO-DAY SHIPPING IS NOW AVAILABLE ON TARGET.COM; 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 15/05/2018 – Target Restock Expands Nationwide With Reduced Delivery Cost — MarketWatch; 23/03/2018 – Dan DeBaun: Source denies report that Target, Kroger are discussing merger; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES OPERATING MARGINS DECLINING 60BPS-80BPS IN 1Q; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q EPS $1.33; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp

Trillium Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Borgwarner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 44,767 shares to 212,235 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 187,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,005 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, up 1.90% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.05 per share. MMP’s profit will be $241.90M for 15.29 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.94% EPS growth.