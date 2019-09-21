Magellan Midstream LP (MMP) Shareholder Cypress Capital Group Decreased Its Position by $338,625 as Share Value Rose; Advisors Capital Management Lowered Its Bankunited (BKU) Holding by $409,860

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bankunited Inc (BKU) by 10.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 12,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 107,860 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64 million, down from 120,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bankunited Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 1.32M shares traded or 84.69% up from the average. BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) has declined 12.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BKU News: 23/03/2018 BankUnited, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED 1Q EPS 77C, EST. 72C; 20/04/2018 – DJ BankUnited Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BKU); 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net $85.2M; 25/04/2018 – BANKUNITED INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $17.2 MLN TO $247.8 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM MARCH 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q EPS 77c; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in BankUnited; 25/04/2018 – BankUnited 1Q Net Interest Income Increased by $17.2M to $247.8M

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Lp (MMP) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group sold 5,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 30,925 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98M, down from 36,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $67.36. About 3.71M shares traded or 351.53% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 12/04/2018 – BridgeTex crude pipeline cancels low spot rate as demand rises

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 47,987 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $13.13M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 20,252 shares in the quarter, for a total of 244,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Analysts await BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.72 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BKU’s profit will be $68.55M for 11.67 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.81 actual EPS reported by BankUnited, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “BankUnited, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Imagine Owning BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) And Wondering If The 19% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “BankUnited general counsel to step down – South Florida – South Florida Business Journal” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “BankUnited Celebrates its 10th Anniversary – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “BankUnited, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Results – Business Wire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold BKU shares while 71 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 85.90 million shares or 5.89% less from 91.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And Com has 0.01% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). 870,528 are owned by Parametric Port Assocs Limited Liability Com. Sei Invests holds 0.03% or 316,318 shares in its portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw accumulated 58,590 shares. 21,056 are owned by Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 4.47 million shares. Amalgamated Bank reported 0.02% stake. 2.65 million are owned by Citadel. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 6,016 shares. Snow Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 2.29% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 30,147 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) for 25,400 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.02% or 83,896 shares. Sterling Llc stated it has 23,850 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold MMP shares while 133 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 5.03% less from 147.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bokf Na accumulated 0.03% or 19,832 shares. Moreover, Glenview Savings Bank Dept has 0.08% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Seabridge Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 0.73% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 34,357 shares. First Trust Advisors L P, Illinois-based fund reported 105,359 shares. 268 were accumulated by Kistler. Homrich & Berg reported 27,897 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. West Family Invests has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Moreover, Evanson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 4,729 shares. Oakworth has invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Westpac Corporation holds 0% or 98,709 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 11,750 shares. Oxbow Limited Co reported 13,470 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. 14,789 were accumulated by Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp. Chem Bancorp owns 0.03% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 3,625 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 200 shares.

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $506.85 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 6,229 shares to 33,373 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 865 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $336,414 activity.

More notable recent Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Texas pipelines to cut spot shipments after Q3, Magellan CEO says – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Magellan Midstream DCF jumped 23% to record $318M in Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Presents At J.P. Morgan 2019 Energy Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Magellan Midstream Partners declares $0.9975 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 1.82% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.1 per share. MMP’s profit will be $246.67M for 15.59 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.