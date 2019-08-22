Magellan Health Serv (MGLN) Share Value Rose While James Investment Research Has Decreased by $825,440 Its Holding; Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Increases Stake in Halliburton (HAL)

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd increased its stake in Halliburton (HAL) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd bought 93,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 3.67M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.55M, up from 3.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Halliburton for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.94. About 6.83M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q EPS 5c; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million; 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/05/2018 – ARAMCO AWARDS HALLIBURTON CONTRACT FOR UNCONVENTIONAL GAS PROJ; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON 1Q ADJ. OPER PROFIT $619M, EST. $614.3M; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Rev $5.7B; 18/05/2018 – Halliburton: ‘Disappointed’ That Executive Compensation Resolution Didn’t Pass; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAINING TIGHT THRU REST OF ’18; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Swings To Profit In First Quarter — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Serv (MGLN) by 99.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 14,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 53 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 14,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Magellan Health Serv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $67.34. About 40,949 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Health: Mary Sammons to Retire From Board in May; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT; 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results From Hemophilia Management Program

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 10,023 shares to 56,593 shares, valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc (NYSE:DAL) by 37,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 94 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc has invested 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). D E Shaw Company Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Nordea Inv Mgmt stated it has 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc holds 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 7,039 shares. First Trust Ltd Partnership owns 30,522 shares. Smith Graham And Communications Investment Advisors Lp has invested 1.23% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.01% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Legal And General Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 78,299 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill invested in 139,301 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 6,300 are held by Drw Ltd. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 258 shares. Franklin Resource owns 16,319 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 25,389 shares. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.1% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 15,212 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd holds 0.01% or 171,687 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc holds 0% or 455 shares in its portfolio. Federated Inc Pa has invested 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Oppenheimer Asset Inc invested in 47,132 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1St Source National Bank invested in 22,410 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 840 shares. Assetmark Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Tarbox Family Office owns 299 shares. Synovus Finance reported 83,420 shares. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership holds 88,550 shares. Chem Comml Bank holds 0.04% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 13,515 shares. Exane Derivatives holds 39,437 shares. Moreover, Holderness Invests Communications has 0.4% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 28,628 shares.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47 billion and $13.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdn Natl Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 100,693 shares to 4.49M shares, valued at $401.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crh Medical Corp by 402,140 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP).