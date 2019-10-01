Magellan Health (MGLN) Stock Rose While Omni Partners Llp Increased Its Position; Sheffield Asset Management Stake in Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Lifted by $2.37 Million

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 93.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 59,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The hedge fund held 122,510 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96M, up from 63,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.3. About 312,123 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 03/04/2018 Dave & Buster’s Delivers Fourth Consecutive Year of Record Performance; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Net $95M-Net $110M; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT INC – SEES EBITDA OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Buys New 2% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Buster’s Issues Downbeat Guidance — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M

Omni Partners Llp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 119.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omni Partners Llp bought 241,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 444,262 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $32.98M, up from 202,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omni Partners Llp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 66,004 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – CO’S EXISTING CONTRACT TO PROVIDE SERVICES BEGAN ON FEBRUARY 4, 2014 AND EXTENDS THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – LOWERING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q EPS 45c; 28/03/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Nephron Research Pharma Pricing and Benefit Management Symposium

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold PLAY shares while 70 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 37.20 million shares or 0.41% less from 37.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boston Advsr Limited Com holds 88,739 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 138,339 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 31 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 9,358 shares. Cohen Capital reported 17,818 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. State Street Corp holds 1.10M shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Lc has invested 0.06% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Elk Creek Partners Ltd has invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa owns 347 shares. Walthausen And Ltd invested 1.57% of its portfolio in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Stifel reported 0% stake. Cooper Creek Partners Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.02% or 66,000 shares.

