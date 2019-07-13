Magellan Health (MGLN) Stock Rose While Engaged Capital Cut Position; White Pine Capital Has Decreased Its Napco Security Technologies In (NSSC) Stake by $571,000 as Stock Price Rose

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 28,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 227,558 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, down from 255,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $71.36. About 349,419 shares traded or 21.69% up from the average. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35; 21/05/2018 – Magellan Health Named to the Fortune 500 List of America’s Largest Companies; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Extends Buyback Program to October 2020 From October 201; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH – MAGELLAN COMPLETE CARE OF FLORIDA HAS NOT BEEN SELECTED TO NEGOTIATE CONTRACT TO SERVE AS VENDOR FOR MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.90 TO $6.68; 09/03/2018 – Magellan Expands Digital Innovation Platform and Strategy; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 NET REVENUE $7,500.0 MLN TO $7,800.0 MLN

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Napco Security Technologies In (NSSC) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 28,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,755 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44 million, down from 146,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $482.01M market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.09. About 118,046 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 4.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MGLN’s profit will be $20.92 million for 20.51 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Magellan Health, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 117.50% EPS growth.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.43M for 27.18 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 10,375 shares to 21,365 shares, valued at $735,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 47,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Infusystem Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:INFU).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $586,625 activity. BUCHEL KEVIN S sold $97,500 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.