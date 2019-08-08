Magellan Health (MGLN) Shares Rose While Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Boosted Stake by $754,000; Institute For Wealth Management Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) Has Cut by $849,690 as Market Valuation Declined

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 36.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 15,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 27,038 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46M, down from 42,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.34. About 24.13M shares traded or 11.24% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Tech Insider: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 29/05/2018 – Cloudian to Present Media Archive Case Study at Cisco Future of Media Summit 2018; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp bought 11,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 169,211 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.15M, up from 157,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.22. About 162,892 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 20/04/2018 – Magellan Health Provides Free Counseling Services and Referrals to Local Community Resources to Individuals after Flooding in; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents Impacted by the Hig; 12/04/2018 – DNB Adds Magellan Health, Exits Veon, Cuts IBM: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Releases New Employer Market Insights Report; 07/03/2018 Magellan Health Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – Magellan Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at HLTH: The Future of Healthcare Conference; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health Elects Two New Board Members

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Northeast Mgmt has 0.15% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). F&V Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 5.53% or 179,305 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0.21% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Saturna Capital invested 2.67% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Redmond Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.12% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Legacy Cap Prns Incorporated has invested 2.66% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Bath Savings Tru reported 0.24% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, American Century Incorporated has 0.6% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Ontario – Canada-based Cidel Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 87,520 were reported by Kentucky Retirement System Ins Trust Fund. Heritage Wealth Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13,876 shares. Ccm Investment Advisers Limited Liability owns 272,790 shares. Ipswich Inv Management Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 13,554 shares. Ironwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc accumulated 237,003 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.45 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2,308 shares to 2,808 shares, valued at $786,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 164,081 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VFH).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Tech Stocks for Dividend Investors to Buy in July – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Another Dot-Bomb in Cisco Stock? – Nasdaq” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Stocks With a Great History at Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 7, 2019 : VEON, T, CZR, WMB, MO, ROKU, CSCO, VIPS, WMT, AMCR, LYFT, QQQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $910.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enersys (NYSE:ENS) by 9,090 shares to 113,196 shares, valued at $7.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) by 50,940 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 668,321 shares, and cut its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highbridge Capital Management Ltd Llc has 45,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.01% or 32,400 shares. Omni Prns Llp invested in 1.48% or 202,591 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Barclays Public Limited holds 23,428 shares. Dean Cap Mgmt has 1.91% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Ameritas Inv Ptnrs Inc reported 1,968 shares stake. Alyeska Inv Group LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag holds 62,562 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Morgan Stanley owns 8,255 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Cap Lp has 0.26% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 18,646 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 39,153 shares. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 599 shares. California Employees Retirement System owns 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 59,587 shares.