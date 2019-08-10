Magellan Health (MGLN) Shareholder Starboard Value LP Upped Stake; Salient Trust Company Lta Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $423,354 as Share Value Rose

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 96,569 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72 million, up from 92,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 29/05/2018 – Main Street: Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 14/03/2018 – Disney: Studio Entertainment Business Segment Led by Alan Horn, Chairman of Walt Disney Studios, to Stay Virtually the Same; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 16/05/2018 – Disney Considers Letting Pixar Co-Founder John Lasseter Return; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 02/05/2018 – Casio, Notes For Notes And Disney/Own Star Roshon Fegan Host Special Music Workshop

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17 million, up from 2.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $68.98. About 129,414 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 2.31% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 15/03/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC MGLN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $95; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Adj EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Health to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 29/05/2018 – Magellan Health: Swati Abbott and Matthew J. Simas Elected to Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – Magellan Rx Management Announces Results from Hemophilia Management Program in Honor of World Hemophilia Day; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Boosts Repurchase Authorization to $400M, With $245.9M Remaining as of Thursday; 26/03/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.41 TO $5.35; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC SAYS COMPANY PLANS TO FILE A PROTEST WITH AHCA – SEC FILING

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 33,984 shares to 16,325 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,237 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,423 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Group holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,622 shares. Fernwood Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,174 shares. New England Retirement Group Inc owns 4,803 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt has 0.31% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 42,839 shares. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 832,842 shares. Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Co holds 0.26% or 8,886 shares in its portfolio. 899,287 are owned by Amp Capital Invsts Limited. Moreover, Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx has 0.7% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 21,784 shares. Gfs Advsr Limited Com holds 2,407 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Com invested in 0.3% or 2.23 million shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co owns 1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5.99 million shares. Blackhill Cap stated it has 226,200 shares. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 9,211 shares. 13,237 were reported by City Tru Fl.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks I’m Never Selling – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Movie Analyst: When It Comes To Marvel, Less Is More – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Disney Be in 1 Year? – Motley Fool” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Looking for More Pre-Earnings Magic from Disney – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 191,693 shares. Balyasny Asset Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 684 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Brown Advisory holds 299,549 shares. Ls Inv Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 821 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 0.04% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 17,589 shares. 18,280 are owned by Amer Gp Inc. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 12 shares. Dean Associates Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.85% or 89,236 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 77,825 shares. Us Retail Bank De has 90 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 13,090 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 6,231 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 34,305 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt owns 63,633 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.